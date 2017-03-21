Rundle: how to fix the housing affordability crisis
The sheer desperation of the rental dragon-chase has become a cause of vast misery for lower-income people.
Mar 21, 2017
To measure the new elements that are created in the near-speed-of-light particle accelerators, scientists started to use whole new microdivisions of time: yottaseconds, etc, etc. Which is of benefit for Australian politics, as we can now accurately measure the duration of policy proposals.
3 thoughts on “Rundle: how to fix the housing affordability crisis ”
Fair enough, except a Yottasecond is 10^24 seconds. Ie, about 3.2×10^16 years. By contrast, the age of the universe is a tad less than 1.4×10^9 years. It’s such a long time that you almost never hear it mentioned… Potty Mouth Tom.
You mean like an actual plan?
Yeah, right….
Excellent suggestion Guy, but its not only the private sector who would “squawk” at any “mixed-height … very big, very high-rise” but the local inner suburban residents near those brownfield sites, and of course, their local council representatives.
In the inner west of Sydney (and I think Melbourne) those councilors will most likely be Greens or like-minded “independents.” And in the inner west of Sydney (Melbourne? I don’t know, but how could it be any different?) those councillors and resident activists will automatically oppose any such thing.
They will only be opposed – they will hold demonstrations against your proposal Guy! Well, they do in the inner west of Sydney.
“Smell the stench of developers profits” was their slogan for one such “mixed use, very high rise” near me recently. Forgetting that yes, while “developers” would profit so too would all the working tradies employed, and their families, and the local supply businesses they support, and in turn their families … And at the end of all this appalling, stench-ridden “profiteering” many new residence would be created, thus reducing the pressure on local prices.
But local prices (those $$$$S!!!) are what inner suburban residents and their elected representative are interested in. And it’s the ONLY thing they are interested in.
That their own children, young families, newly arrived migrants, refugees, anyone who can’t afford those $$$$$!!! won’t ever be able to afford to live anywhere near them – well, that’s the point, isn’t it.