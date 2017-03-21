Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Mar 21, 2017

When did the batshit right start to sound so left wing (and vice versa)?

Who knows? Next week, Peter Dutton may claim, like the execrable Steve Bannon, that he is a Leninist, writes Helen Razer.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Per the weekend Newspoll, national affection for Bill Shorten hovers somewhere just south of Morris dancing. Commentators have offered two chief explanations for a survey conducted late last week. The first rationale for the crash was the Prime Minister’s butch declaration that he would commission, ooh, a feasibility study. The second was Sally McManus.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “When did the batshit right start to sound so left wing (and vice versa)? 

  1. Duncan Gilbey

    I’ve always doubted that Shorten ‘has the ticker’ for the top job.
    His immediate repudiation of McManus was pathetic, but that’s Bill – running at the whiff of grapeshot.
    Labor under Shorten is on track to lose what should be an unloseable next election.

    1. Helen Razer

      Bit of that losing the unloseable about, Dunc.

  2. Nudiefish

    Excellent piece, Helen. Thank you for it.

    I am rather reluctant to offer any distractions from the merit of your essay, but I am forced by personal circumstances to ask one question in particular.

    As an actual Morris Dancer, why am I forced to carry the odium of comparisons with Bill Shorten? Don’t we suffer enough torments already, self-inflicted though they be?

    1. Helen Razer

      Nudie. No one forced you into a pagan outfit and placed a maypole in your hand. But, as I’m very fond of you, I do take your point. I will request an editorial change forthwith.*
      This promise is in no way binding.

  3. Draco Houston

    I’ll never stop being taken aback by it, but it isn’t so strange when you think about it. Some of the far right take their ideas to places that require them to develop a critique of today’s society. If you want drastic change you have to articulate why what we have should be abolished. Even stark ideological enemies can have points of agreement.

  4. david edmonds

    Always a hoot Helen.
    But remember it was the left in the 1800’s that supported free trade, free markets and democratic institutions; the chartists and the Wig interest in general. Conservatives have always been consummate opportunists assisted by plenty of money. If it is opportune to support the market, then so be it. If they need National Socialism to destroy the rights of the poor – well – such is war.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/21/razer-when-did-the-right-start-to-sound-so-left-wing/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.