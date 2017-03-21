When did the batshit right start to sound so left wing (and vice versa)?
Who knows? Next week, Peter Dutton may claim, like the execrable Steve Bannon, that he is a Leninist, writes Helen Razer.
Mar 21, 2017
Per the weekend Newspoll, national affection for Bill Shorten hovers somewhere just south of Morris dancing. Commentators have offered two chief explanations for a survey conducted late last week. The first rationale for the crash was the Prime Minister’s butch declaration that he would commission, ooh, a feasibility study. The second was Sally McManus.
6 thoughts on “When did the batshit right start to sound so left wing (and vice versa)? ”
I’ve always doubted that Shorten ‘has the ticker’ for the top job.
His immediate repudiation of McManus was pathetic, but that’s Bill – running at the whiff of grapeshot.
Labor under Shorten is on track to lose what should be an unloseable next election.
Bit of that losing the unloseable about, Dunc.
Excellent piece, Helen. Thank you for it.
I am rather reluctant to offer any distractions from the merit of your essay, but I am forced by personal circumstances to ask one question in particular.
As an actual Morris Dancer, why am I forced to carry the odium of comparisons with Bill Shorten? Don’t we suffer enough torments already, self-inflicted though they be?
Nudie. No one forced you into a pagan outfit and placed a maypole in your hand. But, as I’m very fond of you, I do take your point. I will request an editorial change forthwith.*
This promise is in no way binding.
I’ll never stop being taken aback by it, but it isn’t so strange when you think about it. Some of the far right take their ideas to places that require them to develop a critique of today’s society. If you want drastic change you have to articulate why what we have should be abolished. Even stark ideological enemies can have points of agreement.
Always a hoot Helen.
But remember it was the left in the 1800’s that supported free trade, free markets and democratic institutions; the chartists and the Wig interest in general. Conservatives have always been consummate opportunists assisted by plenty of money. If it is opportune to support the market, then so be it. If they need National Socialism to destroy the rights of the poor – well – such is war.