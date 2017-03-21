Malcolm Roberts holds a candle for the prosecuted street preachers of Qld
One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts is very concerned about the prosecution of Christians in south-east Queensland.
Mar 21, 2017
Matters of Public Importance are debated every day the Senate sits at around 4pm and the topic is chosen by whichever senator wins the draw on that day. Yesterday, One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts had heads scratching when he said his topic would be the “prosecution” of Christians in south-east Queensland. Roberts later confirmed his speech was regarding the proselytising activities of a group of preachers in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast called Operation 513. As Roberts describes them:
