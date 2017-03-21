Liberals in crisis: airing dirty laundry made easy with Sky News
Where better to have some of the biggest party in-fighting than on your own dedicated 24-hour news channel?
Mar 21, 2017
The split in the Liberals comes as Australian broadcast television has taken a sharp right turn, and the timing couldn’t have been better for the 24-hour news network, Sky News.
One thought on “Liberals in crisis: airing dirty laundry made easy with Sky News ”
SKY’s the limit.