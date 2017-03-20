Trump favouring Murdoch-controlled media
It's now very clear just how close the links are between the media empires of the Murdoch clan -- especially Rupert -- and Donald Trump.
Mar 20, 2017
It's now very clear just how close the links are between the media empires of the Murdoch clan -- especially Rupert -- and Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic presidency is two months old today and it’s now very clear just how close the links are between the media empires of the Murdoch clan — especially 86-year-old Rupert Murdoch — and the increasingly odd Trump. Two interviews Trump gave last week underlined that closeness. They were with Fox News Channel hosts, Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters (who used to work on the Bill O’Reilly show and was responsible for some of the most racist remarks allowed to air during the 2016 election campaign).
Powered by Taboola
3 thoughts on “Trump favouring Murdoch-controlled media ”
Trump and Murdoch are a perfect fit…until the latter decides otherwise.
A 10 year old kid unable to take criticism from a press that asks questions and holds up a mirror to his presidency, using his own words – he goes running to Manny Murdoch for comfort ….. as if Rupert rents his breast gratis?
He rails against “fake news” : and pimps FUX News?????
Yet, I think it’s a nice touch that he lets Barron write his speeches for him.
Still many think he is the first Orange Gibbon to have his premises tapped by the CIA and the FBI.