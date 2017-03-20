Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media briefs

Mar 20, 2017

Trump favouring Murdoch-controlled media

It's now very clear just how close the links are between the media empires of the Murdoch clan -- especially Rupert -- and Donald Trump.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic presidency is two months old today and it’s now very clear just how close the links are between the media empires of the Murdoch clan — especially 86-year-old Rupert Murdoch — and the increasingly odd Trump. Two interviews Trump gave last week underlined that closeness. They were with Fox News Channel hosts, Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters (who used to work on the Bill O’Reilly show and was responsible for some of the most racist remarks allowed to air during the 2016 election campaign).

3 comments

  1. zut alors

    Trump and Murdoch are a perfect fit…until the latter decides otherwise.

  2. klewso

    A 10 year old kid unable to take criticism from a press that asks questions and holds up a mirror to his presidency, using his own words – he goes running to Manny Murdoch for comfort ….. as if Rupert rents his breast gratis?
    He rails against “fake news” : and pimps FUX News?????
    Yet, I think it’s a nice touch that he lets Barron write his speeches for him.

    1. Bill Hilliger

      Still many think he is the first Orange Gibbon to have his premises tapped by the CIA and the FBI.

