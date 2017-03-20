What Q&A tells us about the ABC's soul
It's Tanya Plibersek's world, we just live in it, writes former Sydney Morning Herald editor-in-chief and UTS Professor of Journalism Peter Fray.
Mar 20, 2017
Peer into the soul of ABC and who would you see? Michelle Guthrie? Leigh Sales? Mr Squiggle? No.
17 thoughts on “What Q&A tells us about the ABC’s soul ”
I would like to see a similar analysis for Insiders, on both panelists and guests. For the guests I would be interested in break down by party, gender and state.
O’Dwyer has appeared only three times? Why does it seem more….
They are long hours I agree, but what about Brandis or Akerman – how much more excruciating can you get..??
Pity there is no objective measure for intelligence or charm, or honesty….the LNP would be several country miles behind the other offerings (well Lambie could be the exception, but even she is courteous and well educated compared to the LNP talking heads – and thankfully Cash does not get on very often).
I read this thinking there was going to be some analysis or insight at some point.
Agree with Sean; a load of smart-arse cobbly gook!#coulddomuchbetterbutdon’tbother
I’m sure the Q&A producers would just love to just pick whoever they want who is: articulate, interesting, relevant, able and willing. That’s a tough criteria to fill. They go back to the “old” standbys because they are a guaranteed talent whether you like them or not. When Bob Brown was active in politics people would complain that he was on radio all the time and why weren’t such & such for the Laborials given the same airtime. The fact was however that Brown was always up for an interview, & would go out of his way to oblige. Not many of the Laborials would do that.
My main growing dislike for Q & A is the mindless blood sport Tony Jones tries to make it and how he can not help himself stomping over an audience question almost to total extinction. He makes them often as meaningful as a “talk back call” to a shock jock such as Jones.
agree!
Me too, but I reckon you can see a marked drop in standards since Turnbull started whispering in Scott’s and Guthrie’s ears….I often struggle to halt my twitching Off finger.
Don’t watch Q&A, but am interested in the breakdown of The Drum. There doesn’t seem to be the variety of more interesting people that there used to be, and I wish that the hosts were able to shut up a few regulars like Sue Boyce. Same with yesterday’s Insiders guest Michael Sutchbury, who completely took over the show without any adjudication from Barrie Cassidy.
Sutchbury had me yelling at the TV yesterday. He seemed genuinely upset that people could dare suggest that reality was not conforming to his economic models.
Repulsive indeed, and he is usually tolerable, but I really spew when they get those twerps from the IPA on, why should they get a voice on the ABC at all – there is nothing to balance against their brand of propaganda..!!
I must have nodded off; when did Australia start celebrating Thanskgiving?
Beat me to the punch: an odd reference indeed.
I don’t watch it so I have no idea how any metric would be useful. I don’t need to watch it to be informed. Who cares?
Q&A lost its mojo abut 2 years ago. Analysis like this is peremptory – a post portem on a pre mortem body (ie still (just) alive)
