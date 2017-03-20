Late entrances and dad jokes galore at Quill awards

The who’s who of the Victorian media turned out in their finery on Friday night for the annual Quill Awards, celebrating excellence in Victorian journalism. Or at least they tried to turn out — airport delays kept a bigwig from sponsor Virgin from attending, and Four Corners heavy hitter Caro Meldrum-Hanna was, as they say, late to the party as her flight was delayed. Executive producer Sally Neighbour accepted the Graham Perkin Australian Journalist of the Year award on her behalf, with a harried-looking Meldrum-Hanna finally making it to Crown about an hour later to give her acceptance speech. The coveted Gold Quill Award went not to favourite Adele Ferguson (whom Ms Tips likes to think of as Australia’s Meryl Streep when it comes to these things — she won her 10th Quill award last night) but to Louise Milligan and Andy Burns for their 7.30 report on allegations of sexual abuse against Cardinal George Pell. Host Michael Rowland’s dad jokes were a bit much for the audience, but a grand night was had by all, with journos kicking up their heels at Crown’s numerous bars until well into the wee hours.

