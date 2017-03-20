Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Mar 20, 2017

In the G20, failure has a hundred fathers

The G20 has formally abandoned free trade, under pressure from the United States. Meantime, Scott Morrison is hyping his own role, write Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer.

Scott Morrison

Thank goodness for the presence on the weekend of Australia’s own Scott Morrison at Baden Baden, where G20 finance ministers gathered ahead of the annual leaders’ summit in July. The meeting, where the US was represented by new Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, produced a communique that dramatically watered down the body’s traditional strong commitment to free trade, in response to demands from the Trump administration.

  1. Persistently Baffled

    Kind of makes one think “G20? No free trade? What’s the point, then?”

