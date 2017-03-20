Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

WA

Mar 20, 2017

Disendorsed One Nation candidates unleash on Hanson and Ashby

Two WA candidates disendorsed by Pauline Hanson and James Ashby for criticising the Liberal preferencing deal have slammed the party as fallout continues.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

Email correspondence between former One Nation candidates in WA obtained by Crikey reveal the true dysfunction at the centre of the far-right party’s poor performance at the Western Australian election.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “Disendorsed One Nation candidates unleash on Hanson and Ashby 

  1. zut alors

    Today we discover that, in Western Australia, the ‘c’ word is actually an adverb.

    1. Electric Lardyland

      I quite enjoyed the new verb: tiaraed. Is that being abused by an enraged princess?

      1. zut alors

        Well spotted, Lardy. No wonder Peter Slipper quit politics: he’d been roundly tiaraed.

  2. old greybearded one

    Well if your platform is a bunch of right wing sexist crap, that’s who you get. Ashby resembles a number of the epithets though.

  3. klewso

    Their caravans move on …..

  4. CML

    Who would want anything to do with the whole box and dice that is the PHONies?
    What a revolting lot!!

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/20/disendorsed-one-nation-candidates-sandy-baraiolo-and-dane-sorensen-go-nuclear-on-james-ashby/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.