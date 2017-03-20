Disendorsed One Nation candidates unleash on Hanson and Ashby
Two WA candidates disendorsed by Pauline Hanson and James Ashby for criticising the Liberal preferencing deal have slammed the party as fallout continues.
Mar 20, 2017
Email correspondence between former One Nation candidates in WA obtained by Crikey reveal the true dysfunction at the centre of the far-right party’s poor performance at the Western Australian election.
6 thoughts on “Disendorsed One Nation candidates unleash on Hanson and Ashby ”
Today we discover that, in Western Australia, the ‘c’ word is actually an adverb.
I quite enjoyed the new verb: tiaraed. Is that being abused by an enraged princess?
Well spotted, Lardy. No wonder Peter Slipper quit politics: he’d been roundly tiaraed.
Well if your platform is a bunch of right wing sexist crap, that’s who you get. Ashby resembles a number of the epithets though.
Their caravans move on …..
Who would want anything to do with the whole box and dice that is the PHONies?
What a revolting lot!!