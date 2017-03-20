Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 20, 2017

Council amalgamation issue could bite Libs

It's an issue for new NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The NSW Liberals have preselected Felicity Wilson to contest the seat of North Shore at the byelection caused by the retirement of Jillian Skinner. Wilson, now corporate affairs manager at Broadspectrum (formerly known as Transfield), faces a mixed bag of independents also contesting the seat, many campaigning on the issue of forced amalgamation of councils. It’s an issue new NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has moved to neutralise by backing down on some mergers in country areas. Wilson may become an easy target for some of her rivals on the issue — she was acting NSW executive director of the Property Council of Australia last year when it made a submission to the NSW government recommending proceeding with the mergers, “compulsorily if necessary”. 

