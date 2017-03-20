CEOs splash in the shallow pool of Australian free speech
Australians are poor at respecting the right of their opponents to free speech -- on all sides.
Whether company CEOs should be commenting on social policy seems to depend on whether you agree with them or not. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, a vociferous opponent of marriage equality, expressed outrage on the weekend that CEOs would openly support it and want the issue dealt with.
