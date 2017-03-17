Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 17, 2017

What to do about foreign political donations?

Any reform needs to balance political equality, liberty and integrity, writes professor of law at the University of Queensland Graeme Orr.

Share

What role should “foreign money” play in Australian political campaigns? Many people would say “none”, and a parliamentary committee report released last Friday seems to agree. The committee recommends banning foreign donations to Australian parties. The government members would go further and add lobby groups to parties.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/17/what-to-do-about-foreign-political-donations/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.