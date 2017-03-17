Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media

Mar 17, 2017

The Australian today: reduce, resuse, recycle

Could you bear it? Guy Rundle could, just enough to finish this piece, at least.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Here is the news, according to The Australian: Bill Leak is still dead. The Walkley-award winning cartoonist has continued to be dead for more than a week. The Australian is keeping a watching brief on this, with daily updates on Bill Leak still being dead.

