Mar 16, 2017

Weatherill crashes Frydenberg presser

Insults did fly.

Politicians are often criticised for not having a go at their opponents to their faces (apart from in question time); usually the insults are lobbed from a safe distance at separate press conferences. This morning, South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill crashed a press conference called by federal Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg and proceeded to have a go at the Prime Minister, the federal government, and Frydenberg himself. Both men faced the cameras and not each other, while trading insults over energy policy. At the start, Frydenberg was asked if it was awkward that Weatherill had turned up. He said no, but the Premier chimed in “it’s about to be”. It needs to be seen to be believed:

If only we could channel political insults into power, we’d have a renewable energy source we could all get behind.

