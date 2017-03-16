Turnbull lifts his game on gas -- as a key reform era ends
Malcolm Turnbull put some old skills to good use yesterday - but his Snowy Hydro proposal will never happen.
Mar 16, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull put some old skills to good use yesterday - but his Snowy Hydro proposal will never happen.
If you’re a betting person, put some money on Malcolm Turnbull’s “Snowy 2” pumped hydro idea never, ever happening. It’s an announcement of a feasibility study for an unfunded project involving tunnelling in sensitive areas that would take years to approve, let alone complete. You’ll get more power from burning the media release it’s written on.
Powered by Taboola