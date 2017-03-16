Crikey Worm: Water works
Good morning, early birds. We're going back to the good old days with Snowy Hydro 2.0. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Cassidy Knowlton.
Australia’s energy policy is going back to the future, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to announce an expansion of the Snowy Hydro scheme to provide up to a 50% increase in its energy output. The plan, which has a $2 billion price tag, does not involve building new dams, but a series of new tunnels and power stations with the potential to power 500,000 homes. The original Snowy Hydro scheme was built from 1949 to 1975, with workers from 30 countries.
