Crikey Worm

Mar 16, 2017

Crikey Worm: Water works

Good morning, early birds. We're going back to the good old days with Snowy Hydro 2.0. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Cassidy Knowlton.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

NOT CHASING WATERFALLS: NEW SNOWY HYDRO PLAN

Australia’s energy policy is going back to the future, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to announce an expansion of the Snowy Hydro scheme to provide up to a 50% increase in its energy output. The plan, which has a $2 billion price tag, does not involve building new dams, but a series of new tunnels and power stations with the potential to power 500,000 homes. The original Snowy Hydro scheme was built from 1949 to 1975, with workers from 30 countries. 

