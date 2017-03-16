The secret of the gas crisis is that it is bullshit
Mar 16, 2017
The only real gas crisis is that suppliers are artificially keeping supply low to drive up prices, writes freelance journalist Claire Connelly.
Experts have called claims of an impending gas crisis a “rope-a-dope, billion-dollar bait-and-switch”, threatening exorbitant prices unless land-owners allow exploration.
