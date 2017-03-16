Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 16, 2017

Razer: oh dear God, I might actually have to vote for the Greens now

Helen Razer has been left pleasantly stupefied by Greens leader Richard Di Natale's speech to the National Press Club yesterday.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Yesterday in America, President Donald Trump was handed another small gift by his liberal opponents. Just to add to the big pile they helped deliver last November. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow declared, “What I have here is a copy of Donald Trump’s tax return,” and then righteously tore the wrapper on nothing. Nothing but an endorsement of that monster’s clean compliance with the law. But yesterday in Australia, Trumpism copped its first meaningful public kick. There may be few more stupefied than me that this was powerfully delivered by the Greens.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Razer: oh dear God, I might actually have to vote for the Greens now 

  1. Carlene Colahan

    Jury is still out on the actually voting for but I will concede a step in the right direction from RDN. I am keeping a close eye on him. Which less face it is not any real sort of threat to the Greens

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/16/razer-why-i-might-vote-greens-now/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.