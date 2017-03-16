Razer: oh dear God, I might actually have to vote for the Greens now
Helen Razer has been left pleasantly stupefied by Greens leader Richard Di Natale's speech to the National Press Club yesterday.
Mar 16, 2017
Yesterday in America, President Donald Trump was handed another small gift by his liberal opponents. Just to add to the big pile they helped deliver last November. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow declared, “What I have here is a copy of Donald Trump’s tax return,” and then righteously tore the wrapper on nothing. Nothing but an endorsement of that monster’s clean compliance with the law. But yesterday in Australia, Trumpism copped its first meaningful public kick. There may be few more stupefied than me that this was powerfully delivered by the Greens.
One thought on “Razer: oh dear God, I might actually have to vote for the Greens now ”
Jury is still out on the actually voting for but I will concede a step in the right direction from RDN. I am keeping a close eye on him. Which less face it is not any real sort of threat to the Greens