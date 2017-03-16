While conservatives kick the CFMEU, employers get a free pass
Oooooh no, Sally McManus said "illegal" strikes might not be as bad as workplaces so dangerous employees are killed.
Mar 16, 2017
On 7.30 last night, new Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus caused a predictable stir when she refused to distance herself from the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union over the numerous legal proceedings against it, saying: “I believe in the rule of law, when the law is fair and the law is right, but when it’s unjust, I don’t think there’s a problem with breaking it.”
