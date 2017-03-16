Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

It was Seven’s night as Nine again ran out of puff (its program vault must be empty, given Nine is unable to present a competitive line up for Seven and its wounded hero, My Kitchen Rules on Wednesday nights). Seven last night won the metros and regions rather easily, especially compared to the problems it had on Sunday through Tuesday nights when Nine runs Married at First Sight (especially in the metros).

Million Dollar Cold Cases which cracked a million or so national viewers at 9pm and provided the cream to a big win, especially in the main channels. MKR managed more than 1.6 million national viewers, MDCC 1.006 million. MDCC is a a new sub genre of TV where, to goose up the ratings of the old cold case, greatest crimes etc types of programs, cash is offered, a bit like the cash cow on Seven’s Sunrise and the cash call on Today. Next, ‘Spot the spilt milk on MKR, you can win thousands’?

Ten’s The Biggest Loser isn’t transformed, it’s a turkey. The audience dipped second night out to 593,000 nationally from 611,000 on the first night. The metro audience rose to 453,000 from 450,000, but the regionals gave it the finger and the audience fell to 140,000 from 161,000. The network’s fortunes are sliding, there’s big news out there, a director resigned yesterday and the shares fell more than 5% on Wednesday.

Sunrise again beat Today nationally and the metros. Both are offering tens of thousands of dollars to viewers each morning — a rather forlorn generosity given the average ratings in metro areas in particular.

Test cricket from India on Foxtel, and NRL tonight on Nine. Only seven sleeps until the AFL starts.

CyberBully on ABC 2 with Tara Moss managed just 36,000 stuck in Siberia at 9.30pm. Why wasn’t it on the ABC’s main channel instead of the pap that is Walliams and Friend.

Network channel share:

Seven (34.3%) Nine (26.1%) Ten (17.2%) ABC (16.3%) SBS (6.1%)

Network main channels:

Seven (25.2%) Nine (17.4%) Ten (11.7%) ABC (11.4%) SBS ONE (4.3%)

Top 5 digital channels:

GO (3.9%) 7TWO (3.5%) 7mate (3.4%) Gem (2.9%) ABC 2, ONE Eleven (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.62 million Seven News — 1.54 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.42 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.20 million Nine News — 1.17 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.16 million 7pm ABC News — 1.08 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.07 million Million Dollar Cold Case (ABC) — 1.00 million

Top metro programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.62 million

Losers: Ten, The Biggest Loser, This is US, Nine as well for not having enough programs to be competitive

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 976,000 Seven News/Today Tonight — 958,000 Nine News — 904,000 Nine News (6.30pm) — 890,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 767,000 7pm ABC News —756,000 7.30 (ABC) — 611,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 513,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 485,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 352,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 520,000 Today (Nine) – 419,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 187,000 + 104,000 on News 24) — 291,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 214,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 188,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 115,000

Top five pay TV channels:

LifeStyle (3.5%) TVHITS (2.4%) Fox 8 (2.3%) Nick Jr (1.8%) Sky News (1.7%)

Top five pay TV programs:

Gogglebox Australia (LifeStyle) — 184,000 Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 131,000 Play Along With Sam (Nick Jr) — 48,000 The Flash (Fox8) – 48,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 43,000