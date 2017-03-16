Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
The Biggest Loser continues to live up to its name, with viewer figures falling even further.
Mar 16, 2017
The Biggest Loser continues to live up to its name, with viewer figures falling even further.
It was Seven’s night as Nine again ran out of puff (its program vault must be empty, given Nine is unable to present a competitive line up for Seven and its wounded hero, My Kitchen Rules on Wednesday nights). Seven last night won the metros and regions rather easily, especially compared to the problems it had on Sunday through Tuesday nights when Nine runs Married at First Sight (especially in the metros).
Million Dollar Cold Cases which cracked a million or so national viewers at 9pm and provided the cream to a big win, especially in the main channels. MKR managed more than 1.6 million national viewers, MDCC 1.006 million. MDCC is a a new sub genre of TV where, to goose up the ratings of the old cold case, greatest crimes etc types of programs, cash is offered, a bit like the cash cow on Seven’s Sunrise and the cash call on Today. Next, ‘Spot the spilt milk on MKR, you can win thousands’?
Ten’s The Biggest Loser isn’t transformed, it’s a turkey. The audience dipped second night out to 593,000 nationally from 611,000 on the first night. The metro audience rose to 453,000 from 450,000, but the regionals gave it the finger and the audience fell to 140,000 from 161,000. The network’s fortunes are sliding, there’s big news out there, a director resigned yesterday and the shares fell more than 5% on Wednesday.
Sunrise again beat Today nationally and the metros. Both are offering tens of thousands of dollars to viewers each morning — a rather forlorn generosity given the average ratings in metro areas in particular.
Test cricket from India on Foxtel, and NRL tonight on Nine. Only seven sleeps until the AFL starts.
CyberBully on ABC 2 with Tara Moss managed just 36,000 stuck in Siberia at 9.30pm. Why wasn’t it on the ABC’s main channel instead of the pap that is Walliams and Friend.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
Top metro programs:
Losers: Ten, The Biggest Loser, This is US, Nine as well for not having enough programs to be competitive
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (national) TV:
Top five pay TV channels:
Top five pay TV programs:
Powered by Taboola