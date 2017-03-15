The UK doesn't deserve Brandis

On George Brandis

Vincent Burke writes: Re. “The hunt for diary Brandis’ diary” (Tuesday)

It appals me to think that, despite George Brandis having been a total failure in his various ministerial roles, he seems destined to be rewarded by getting the important role of High Commissioner in London. I’m not a Liberal Party supporter, but I believe Alexander Downer has done an excellent job, for which he has worked hard to maintain a balanced relationship with the UK.

If Brandis gets the job, he will almost certain preen and posture and undo all the good work that Downer and his predecessors have achieved over the years. We should all protest about the seeming inevitability of his appointment, simply to get him out of the political frame. There’s another perspective. Let’s beat the poms on the cricket pitch, but they don’t deserve to be inflicted with Brandis in Australia House.

On Mark McGowan

Jeff Ash writes: Re. “The one election promise Mark McGowan should break immediately” (Tuesday)

I expect a high standard of accuracy from articles published in Crikey.

John Menadue’s missive from the East is so typical of the scant attention that is normally paid to WA from those in the east.

Mr Menadue exhibits a total lack of understanding in how the GST share is calculated.

In the current method of GST distribution any increase in mining royalties is immediately taken off any GST allocation from the Commonwealth Grants Commission as it is classed as state revenue. In simple terms – make another $2B, lose $2B. If it was as easy as raising the royalty rate in the manner that Grylls proposed then it would have been done years ago.

The real problem here is the way the GST is carved up. Mining royalties are counted as revenue, but gambling revenue from pokies is not. That can’t be solved by some primary school level solution.

On Coopers

James Burke writes: Re.“Boycott Coopers all you want, it won’t end homophobia” (Tuesday)

“Putin’s reported homophobia”, Helen Razer?! Will “Pope’s reported Catholicism” be next?