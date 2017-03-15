Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 15, 2017

The abject, ridiculous failure of every single player in the Coopers marriage equality video

No one has won in this whole ridiculous saga.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

Coopers brewery’s PR disaster on marriage equality isn’t a PR win for those fighting for the right, either.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “The abject, ridiculous failure of every single player in the Coopers marriage equality video 

  1. zut alors

    We can all agree that Coopers are more skilled at making beer than at PR.

    Now this has been put to rest can Crikey subscribers be permitted to enjoy a well-earned respite from articles on same sex marriage? It is not amongst the more urgent issues facing our nation.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/15/there-are-only-losers-no-winners-in-coopers-gay-marriage-video-debacle/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.