Good morning, early birds, and beware the Ides of March. The news is once again all about gas, and there's more cautious words on apartments in our capital cities. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Cassidy Knowlton.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Energy and Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg, Industry Minister Arthur Sinodinos and Resources Minister Matt Canavan will meet with Australia’s biggest gas companies today, with more gas for Australia’s energy supply on the agenda. The Fairfax papers report Turnbull will “confront” the companies at a “crunch energy meeting”, while The Australian writes the “biggest gas exporters are being threatened with tough new rules to guarantee domestic supply”.
