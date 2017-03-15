Liberals in crisis: membership circling the drain
Like many parties, the Liberal Party's membership is on the decline. Are the barriers to entry too high, and the returns on investment too low? Josh Taylor and Bernard Keane report.
Mar 15, 2017
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull wants Australia to be agile and innovative, but his own branch of the Liberal Party still forces new members to fill out a paper form to join. And it seems fewer and fewer people are doing it.
