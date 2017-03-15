Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

SA

Mar 15, 2017

How the mining industry parasites helped destroy good energy policy

We're abandoning good policymaking in Australia and parasites like the mining industry are to blame.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Two quite separate events yesterday illustrated, in painful detail, exactly how badly policy-making in Australia has run off the rails. For a country with a proud record of making tough but eventually worthwhile economic and fiscal decisions over the last 30 years, our process for making decisions has now gone badly awry.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “How the mining industry parasites helped destroy good energy policy 

  1. ralph

    Price to roll a PM: $22 million; price to roll a minority party leader: $2 million; price to buy PMship: $1 million; price to get PUP in to Parliament $9 a vote.

  2. 2bobsworth

    Lets hear all about National Interest policies on the LNG debacle from Labour ex Resources and Energy Minister Martin Ferguson.
    Sad.

  3. Roger Clifton

    A carbon pricing scheme would have used market incentives to drive the transition to a low carbon power network without the need for clumsy mechanisms like a renewable energy target. The UMPNER report estimated a carbon price of $30/t would bring nuclear to cost parity with coal. More recently we see the emergence of mass-produced “modular” reactors that may not need a carbon price to compete.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/15/how-the-mining-industry-parasites-helped-destroy-good-energy-policy/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.