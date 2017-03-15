How the mining industry parasites helped destroy good energy policy
We're abandoning good policymaking in Australia and parasites like the mining industry are to blame.
Two quite separate events yesterday illustrated, in painful detail, exactly how badly policy-making in Australia has run off the rails. For a country with a proud record of making tough but eventually worthwhile economic and fiscal decisions over the last 30 years, our process for making decisions has now gone badly awry.
A carbon pricing scheme would have used market incentives to drive the transition to a low carbon power network without the need for clumsy mechanisms like a renewable energy target. The UMPNER report estimated a carbon price of $30/t would bring nuclear to cost parity with coal. More recently we see the emergence of mass-produced “modular” reactors that may not need a carbon price to compete.