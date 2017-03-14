Can the far-right tide marching through Europe be stopped?
And will the Netherlands be able to stop Geert Wilders?
The Netherlands goes to the polls tomorrow in what is likely to establish a new model for European politics as it increasingly confronts the rise of the far right. As far-right parties appeal to larger blocs of votes, political competition is becoming one of centrist parties banding together to block political extremism.
2 thoughts on “Can the far-right tide marching through Europe be stopped? ”
” … the PVV is expected to receive close to 30% of the total vote….”
? – The latest poll, according to the UK’s Daily Express of 13 March, shows PVV share at an estimated 13%, below the VVD at 16%.
Let’s just hope that “many fewer”, transmogrifies to “far fewer” and the revolt of the pedants is crushed. 🙂