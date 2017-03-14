Which Labor faction will control Western Australia?
After years of factional fighting, will the Right or the Left control the majority of the cabinet in the new McGowan government? Labor insider Ben Chiefly asks the question.
Mar 14, 2017
After years of factional fighting, will the Right or the Left control the majority of the cabinet in the new McGowan government? Labor insider Ben Chiefly asks the question.
All systems are go inside WA Labor after an unexpectedly strong result for Mark McGowan in Saturday’s election. Labor’s Premier-elect will have the happy problem of a caucus room almost full to bursting. But which Labor factions will come up trumps?
Powered by Taboola