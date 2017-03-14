Tim Wilson blurs electoral boundaries after Coopers controversy

In the ongoing controversy over the Coopers brewery’s partnership with the Bible Society, federal Liberal MP for the seat of Goldstein, Tim Wilson, told Ms Tips’ colleague Josh Taylor yesterday that although he had participated in the video, it’s not his usual tipple:

“I agreed to do it for the Bible Society. I have no idea what arrangements exist between Coopers and the Bible Society. Personally, I don’t drink Coopers. I prefer a refreshing Mornington Brewery Pale Ale or a Bad Shepherd Pale Ale from Cheltenham,” he said yesterday.

One of our tipsters who is familiar with the south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, which Wilson represents, thought it was admirable that the MP had managed to name-check beers from the local area. The only problem is, neither the Mornington Brewery nor the Bad Shepherd Brewing Co is actually in Wilson’s electorate — Mornington is in Dunkley, while Cheltenham is in Hotham. Wilson could have named the Black Heart Brewery in Brighton — right in the middle of Goldstein and with a few pale ales Wilson might like.