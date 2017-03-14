The hunt for Brandis' diary
Without dusting off Ms Tips' tinfoil hat, the minister's continual delay in processing the request could be seen as "running down the clock".
It’s a race against time now for Labor to get hold of Attorney-General George Brandis’ 2014 diary. Yesterday, shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said he intended to take Brandis back to court for failing to comply with an order by the Federal Court six months ago that the AG process a freedom of information request for his diary.
