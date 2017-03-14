Super for housing: the latest example of our war on the young
Allowing access to super to improve housing affordability is bad policy that takes away the one good thing we're doing for younger Australians to hand yet another win to older Australians.
3 thoughts on “Super for housing: the latest example of our war on the young ”
One thing about the housing market that does not seem to be discussed is the rent assistance help that some people get which goes directly from the government to the landlord. This is a subsidy necessary for those poor or on the dole, but a nice little earner for the negatively geared. I reckon that rent controls are what is needed. My daughter lives in Spain, has been in the same flat for years–20 or so–and they have no difficulties about being forced to relocate or have their rent raised to unreasonable levels. The government also should be creating housing for people as they did in the past. The capitalist version is not working and we are heading down the path to where necessities are controlled and charged for by private interests.
But there are only two groups who would benefit from allowing first home buyers to access their super: homeowners, ……………….. and high-income earners”
So, likely to get up then!
I also recall Malcolm Turnbull belling this cat-turd. It always comes back, smellier than before. Saul Eslake did a pretty good job of demolishing all these price inflating mechanisms, mostly delivered by the liberals.
A pox on all their negatively geared houses.
John Alexander MP is advocating cash for super but with the caveat that the super fund actually owns the home, not the individual. In principle, this could have some merit – however it opens up a can of worms when it comes to estate planning and family court matters.
Just address the most obvious low-hanging fruit .. that being CGT concessions as a step 1, see how that goes .. then proceed to negative gearing rules themselves. It ain’t rocket science!