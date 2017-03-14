Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Mar 14, 2017

Crikey Worm: Sara Connor jailed in Bali, Turnbull's Victorian headache

Good morning, early birds. Four years for Sara Connor, energy issues across the country, and Turnbull rebukes Victorian MPs. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Joseph Wilson.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

FOUR YEARS’ JAIL FOR SARA CONNOR

Australian woman Sara Connor has been sentenced to four years in an Indonesian jail after being found guilty of killing Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa. Her British partner, David Taylor, was also found guilty of the same charge and given a six-year sentence. Forty-six-year-old Connor, from Byron Bay, has a week to appeal the sentence. Fairfax reports the seven months already served in jail will be deducted from Connor’s sentence. Appeals are not without risk in Indonesia, as Jewel Topsfield reports — they come with the possibility the court will impose tougher sentences than those originally handed down.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/14/sara-connor-gets-4-years-jail-in-bali-turnbull-weighs-into-victorian-factional-fight/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.