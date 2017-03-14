Australian woman Sara Connorhas been sentenced to four years in an Indonesian jail after being found guilty of killing Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa. Her British partner, David Taylor, was also found guilty of the same charge and given a six-year sentence. Forty-six-year-old Connor, from Byron Bay, has a week to appeal the sentence. Fairfax reports the seven months already served in jail will be deducted from Connor’s sentence. Appeals are not without risk in Indonesia, as Jewel Topsfield reports — they come with the possibility the court will impose tougher sentences than those originally handed down.
