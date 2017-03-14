Boycott Coopers all you want, it won't end homophobia
People mean well when they boycott commodities with a visible trace of exploitation. Yet, they allow other commodities to remain perfectly mystified.
As Crikey first reported Friday, brewer Coopers has appeared to place its product into parliamentary hands. The South Australian beer manufacturer now denies that it sought video endorsement by Liberal MPs Andrew Hastie and Tim Wilson; apparently, the pair toasted democracy, in close-up and within Parliament House, quite by accident. As Josh Taylor suggests, the company may have issued its refusal in order to make clear there had been no breach of Canberra’s rules on sponsorship. Almost certainly, Coopers, whose support of a Bible Society “debate” on same-sex marriage has not been well-received, also wishes to avoid consumer boycott.
8 thoughts on “Boycott Coopers all you want, it won’t end homophobia ”
Big M…mmmmmm….oh my god I love your writing! Thanks for the link too!
I look forward to reading you everyday.
I cannot write everyday or I would pop!
But, you can watch the Big M ad in my absence.
So HR, having written this piece and seen how your own boycott might have resulted in job losses in the dairy industry , can you now guzzle Big M milk guilt free and with gusto ?
My loyalties have switched to Oak.
Love coming to crikey for my daily hit of “everything you do is useless”. Definitely a reason to re-up my subscription.
Soz, Wakeup. What I meant to say is that the future is full of hope and that we both can shop our way out of this mess! Fight capitalism with capitalism!
I care not about urging a boycott – I love Coopers beer but choose not to support a company that:
1. Gives tax deductible dollars to the Bible Society.
2. Donates money to what is likely to be the worst Australian national government in living memory; and,
3. Appears in an advertisement that is so terrible that I am contemplating giving up drinking beer just on the strength of its lameness.
How can a beer company fuck-up selling beer to Australians?
I know, right? It’s over 30 here in Melbourne and I can’t even stomach the thought of beer. My head says, “you can’t buy your way out of the contradictions of capitalism” but my gut just can’t forget that image of Hastie sucking on a frosty.
They’ve ruined it for us.