Poll Bludger: good news for One Nation, bad news for WA Labor, unless ...
Will Mark McGowan's young WA state Labor government be able to introduce the reforms necessary to purge the upper house of wacky micro-parties?
Mar 14, 2017
After two days of surprise, soul-searching and schadenfreude, some good news for One Nation: it does seem more likely than not that the party will secure two seats in Western Australia’s upper house.
One thought on “Poll Bludger: good news for One Nation, bad news for WA Labor, unless … ”
Quote: “As late as 1962, only property owners and householders were entitled to vote in Legislative Council elections — which, among other things, had the effect of all but denying the vote to women.”
Please excuse my ignorance, but what does householder mean in that context?
The contemporary Collins Dictionary definition is that the householder is the person who owns or rents a particular house. Does that mean that only the head of the household (or if paying rent, also the owner of the house) were allowed to vote, no matter how many people of voting age lived in the premises?