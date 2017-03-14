Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Mar 14, 2017

NSW Greens are worried about the 'vibe' of Newtown

Though we're not sure exactly what that "vibe" is.

Share

NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong has represented the seat of Newtown since its introduction in 2015, and it is exactly what you would expect from a Greens electorate. The area is described by Anthony Green as the state’s “newest, smallest and funkiest electorate”.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “NSW Greens are worried about the ‘vibe’ of Newtown 

  1. Karen

    The single biggest thing that will stand to affect the “vibe” of Newtown is trucking a dirty, great big highway called the Westconnex through King Street, aka “Vibe central”.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/14/nsw-greens-worried-about-newtown-vibe/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.