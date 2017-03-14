NSW Greens are worried about the 'vibe' of Newtown
Though we're not sure exactly what that "vibe" is.
Mar 14, 2017
NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong has represented the seat of Newtown since its introduction in 2015, and it is exactly what you would expect from a Greens electorate. The area is described by Anthony Green as the state’s “newest, smallest and funkiest electorate”.
One thought on “NSW Greens are worried about the ‘vibe’ of Newtown ”
The single biggest thing that will stand to affect the “vibe” of Newtown is trucking a dirty, great big highway called the Westconnex through King Street, aka “Vibe central”.