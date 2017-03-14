We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
2 thoughts on “Mayne: has Amber Harrison triggered a war between Kerry Stokes and Rupert Murdoch? ”
I’m a shareholder in Seven Media, and yesterday I bought the current ‘West Australian’ for the first time after I cancelled my subscription to it last December after they started publishing Andrew Bolt, and they seemed to go from ‘very conservative’ to ‘extremely conservative’.
I read the article and thought it was a case of ‘kettle’ and ‘pot’. Both ‘the Australian’ and ‘the West Australian’ treat their intended audiences with respect, but it’s not the entire possible audience.
I couldn’t find any reason for reading ‘the West Australian’ again.
Stokes vs Murdoch? The idea of a cage fight is anathema to me but this would be one to relish.