Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Mar 14, 2017

Mayne: has Amber Harrison triggered a war between Kerry Stokes and Rupert Murdoch?

Seven West Media has been copping it for months now from both Margin Call and Rear Window over various controversies, including the Amber Harrison scandal.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

When Rupert Murdoch celebrated his 86th birthday on Saturday, it’s fair to say his mind was probably a long way from the Western Australian state election.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Mayne: has Amber Harrison triggered a war between Kerry Stokes and Rupert Murdoch? 

  1. Wayne Robinson

    I’m a shareholder in Seven Media, and yesterday I bought the current ‘West Australian’ for the first time after I cancelled my subscription to it last December after they started publishing Andrew Bolt, and they seemed to go from ‘very conservative’ to ‘extremely conservative’.

    I read the article and thought it was a case of ‘kettle’ and ‘pot’. Both ‘the Australian’ and ‘the West Australian’ treat their intended audiences with respect, but it’s not the entire possible audience.

    I couldn’t find any reason for reading ‘the West Australian’ again.

  2. zut alors

    Stokes vs Murdoch? The idea of a cage fight is anathema to me but this would be one to relish.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/14/mayne-has-amber-harrison-triggered-war-between-stokes-and-murdoch/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.