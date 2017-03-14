Liberals in crisis: debt and falling donations hurt campaigns
The Liberal Party's financial fortunes have slumped as falling donations bite into the party's capacity to fight federal and state elections, Bernard Keane and Josh Taylor write.
Mar 14, 2017
The Liberal Party's financial fortunes have slumped as falling donations bite into the party's capacity to fight federal and state elections, Bernard Keane and Josh Taylor write.
The unpopularity of Tony Abbott, declining business donations and the failure of the Liberal Party to retain government in several states has left the party with diminishing prospects of successfully battling Labor in the crucial area of campaign spending.
Powered by Taboola