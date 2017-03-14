Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 14, 2017

LEAKED: Turnbull tells disappointed party room 'racism is not a viable election strategy'

Satirist Ben Pobjie exposes a concerning level of insubordination in the Coalition party room.

Share

Using special journalistic powers, Crikey has acquired* the transcript from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s address to the Coalition party room on March 13, 2017:

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “LEAKED: Turnbull tells disappointed party room ‘racism is not a viable election strategy’ 

  1. Rais

    Ben how did you get in to bug their microwave?

  2. klewso

    “…. And stop playing with Cory Bin Ardi’s stool!”

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/14/leaked-turnbull-transcript-of-party-room-address/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.