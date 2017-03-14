LEAKED: Turnbull tells disappointed party room 'racism is not a viable election strategy'
Satirist Ben Pobjie exposes a concerning level of insubordination in the Coalition party room.
Mar 14, 2017
Using special journalistic powers, Crikey has acquired* the transcript from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s address to the Coalition party room on March 13, 2017:
2 thoughts on “LEAKED: Turnbull tells disappointed party room ‘racism is not a viable election strategy’ ”
Ben how did you get in to bug their microwave?
“…. And stop playing with Cory Bin Ardi’s stool!”