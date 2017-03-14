Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Mar 14, 2017

Do federal matters really impact state elections?

Depends whose side you're on.

Share

Whether federal issues have an impact on state elections depends on whether it works in your favour to say so at the time — just like how polls come and go and the only one that matters is on election day, except when they show your political rival is out of touch with the electorate. 

“There is no evidence of federal factors playing a role there,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Sunday when asked if he and his Canberra colleagues had put his mate Colin Barnett out of a job. A Crikey tipster thought this was funny when, in 2013, Turnbull’s deputy Liberal leader (and proud Sandgroper) Julie Bishop said the federal branch of the Labor Party had damaged WA Labor’s chances:

“This result is reflecting on Labor’s brand. Everybody says Mark McGowan ran a good campaign, but Labor’s brand in this state is toxic, and there is a Gillard factor,” Bishop said four years ago. How times change.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/14/do-federal-matters-really-impact-state-elections/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.