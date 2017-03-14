Are far-right nationalists taking it upon themselves to provide ‘security’ for Pauline Hanson?
Why is a man in a "True Blue Crew" shirt providing muscle for Pauline Hanson? Jarni Blakkarly investigates.
Mar 14, 2017
Why is a man in a "True Blue Crew" shirt providing muscle for Pauline Hanson? Jarni Blakkarly investigates.
In the dying days of the Western Australian election campaign, Senator Pauline Hanson, who had been suffering under a week-long barrage of vaccination-related media coverage, was enjoying an afternoon among supporters at a Perth pub known locally as “The Paddo”.
Powered by Taboola