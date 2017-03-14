'Cuts mean that I have nothing to aspire to': ABC wields the axe, cutting morale to the bone
Camera operators and sound recordists are among those who will be made redundant at the ABC as the national broadcaster brings back the Hunger Games redundancies.
2 thoughts on “‘Cuts mean that I have nothing to aspire to’: ABC wields the axe, cutting morale to the bone ”
“-outsourcing of TV production” does that mean privatisation of our beloved ABC eventually. It is so important to maintain individual’s loyalty and aspirations – team work and working towards something valuable and respected is essential for morale. Work and particularly creative work, is not just about profit -definitely something anyone who promotes economic rationalism does not understand, or chooses not to understand.
It’s so sad to watch the decline and fall of the ABC.
Death by a thousand cuts is reducing what once was a world class, and uniquely Australian broadcaster, to a sickly shadow of what used to be.
Michelle Guthrie’s legacy will be a very dark and ugly one.
Perhaps it’s time for Shorten to start making LOUD noises about what he’ll do to fix the mess when he becomes PM.
Hell, it worked for KR, no reason it wouldn’t for Bill.
I’d be surprised if the distaste for what’s unfolding under Guthrie, wasn’t bipartisan.