Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Mar 14, 2017

'Cuts mean that I have nothing to aspire to': ABC wields the axe, cutting morale to the bone

Camera operators and sound recordists are among those who will be made redundant at the ABC as the national broadcaster brings back the Hunger Games redundancies.

Emily Watkins —

Emily Watkins

Share

When ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie announced the restructure at the national broadcaster on Tuesday last week, much was made of cutting back-office jobs and middle management, while investing in content.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “‘Cuts mean that I have nothing to aspire to’: ABC wields the axe, cutting morale to the bone 

  1. Aussie4real

    “-outsourcing of TV production” does that mean privatisation of our beloved ABC eventually. It is so important to maintain individual’s loyalty and aspirations – team work and working towards something valuable and respected is essential for morale. Work and particularly creative work, is not just about profit -definitely something anyone who promotes economic rationalism does not understand, or chooses not to understand.

  2. paddy

    It’s so sad to watch the decline and fall of the ABC.
    Death by a thousand cuts is reducing what once was a world class, and uniquely Australian broadcaster, to a sickly shadow of what used to be.
    Michelle Guthrie’s legacy will be a very dark and ugly one.
    Perhaps it’s time for Shorten to start making LOUD noises about what he’ll do to fix the mess when he becomes PM.
    Hell, it worked for KR, no reason it wouldn’t for Bill.
    I’d be surprised if the distaste for what’s unfolding under Guthrie, wasn’t bipartisan.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/14/abc-revives-hunger-games-redundancies-for-camera-operators-sound-recordists/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.