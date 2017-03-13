Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

WA

Mar 13, 2017

WA voters repel the tide of Trump-mania, but Geert Wilders will be the real test

If opinion polls are a guide, Geert Wilders’ hard-right party could come first or second in the Dutch election, writes freelance journalist Alan Austin.

Share

The dismal election result in Western Australia for One Nation and other hard-right candidates has confirmed that the momentum of right-wing racists is not irresistible. This follows recent results in Ecuador, Liechtenstein and Romania where predicted Trumpian surges also failed to eventuate.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/13/wa-voters-repel-the-tide-of-trump-mania-netherlands-up-next/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.