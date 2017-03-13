WA voters repel the tide of Trump-mania, but Geert Wilders will be the real test
If opinion polls are a guide, Geert Wilders’ hard-right party could come first or second in the Dutch election, writes freelance journalist Alan Austin.
Mar 13, 2017
The dismal election result in Western Australia for One Nation and other hard-right candidates has confirmed that the momentum of right-wing racists is not irresistible. This follows recent results in Ecuador, Liechtenstein and Romania where predicted Trumpian surges also failed to eventuate.
