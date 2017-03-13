One of the more interesting content battles in recent years has been over the reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race. Infamously, Foxtel was extremely tardy in airing the show, leading people to find less legal ways of obtaining it. Letters were sent to people believed to have torrented the show, and screening nights in Melbourne pubs were shut down multiple times. The show moved networks in the United States between the eighth and ninth season (due to start airing on March 25), and this appears to have made it easy for streaming service Stan to swoop in and pick up the rights out from under Foxtel’s network Arena to stream the show the same date it airs in the US — finally. Arena had posted on Facebook just weeks ago it was working on getting the rights. Looks like Foxtel was too slow, again.

