Rundle: jumpin' around with One Nation and the micros at the election after-party
The sweaty crush around La Hanson, dozens of bodies in orange "One Nation" T-shirts ... Welcome to the Micro-Parties Party.
Mar 13, 2017
The sweaty crush around La Hanson, dozens of bodies in orange "One Nation" T-shirts ... Welcome to the Micro-Parties Party.
Jump around! Jump around! In the kitchen at the Micro-Parties Party in suburban Perth on Saturday night, they were jumping around. Gals and guys in bright yellow Daylight Savings T-shirts, black with white lettering for Fluoride Free, a pungent coil of odour of ganja coming in the window from the garden. Jump around! The McGowan-slide was on, but in the upper house, the numbers were looking good.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Rundle: jumpin’ around with One Nation and the micros at the election after-party ”
So glad you went out West, Guy, and found some of the best lines in recent journalism. It’s a shame you spoiled it with some lazy verticalism – “going south” should be relative to which hemisphere you’re in. Can you try to seed “going north” for the same purpose? You have the power.
Most amusing to know that Crikey is regarded as less of an enemy than the ABC by One Nation…that is until they find Guy’s notebook.
‘Pauline was in a black-on-white number with an Aubrey Beardsley touch…… Tincknell in a blue suit. Both in TV pancake make-up, they looked like a couple whose cruise ship had crashed into an Italian seaside town, and were now being interviewed as witnesses. ‘
Only Rundle could come up with that image. This election has been a treat for Rundle fans.