Poll Bludger: making sense of the WA election result
In evaluating the spin, counter-spin and self-serving justification that inevitably runs rampant after a lopsided election result, it's worth evaluating the journey the polls took.
Mar 13, 2017
Until Saturday, it was possible to argue that various structural factors — wealth, isolation, an economy based on resource extraction rather than manufacturing — put a low ceiling on Labor’s electoral potential in Western Australia.
2 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: making sense of the WA election result ”
Thanks for a useful analysis – in particular for pointing out that as PHON did not run in all lower house seats, the upper house vote provides the best indication of their state-wide support.
I’m bemused by the preference choices of the Liberals. In the Mining electorate in the council (where One Nation has the greatest chance of winning a seat with 0.98 of a quota in earlish figures) the Liberals gave One Nation the 7th preference, then one of the Nationals followed by the other One Nation candidates lower down. The Liberals so far have just managed 1.06 quotas, a dismal result compared to One Nation, but which will ensure one One Nation candidate will be elected.
The Liberals’ preferences almost look as if they pinned the ballot paper to a wall and threw darts at it. There certainly doesn’t seem to be much logic or consistency.