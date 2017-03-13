Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Mar 13, 2017

Malcolm Roberts struggles with electoral maths

Schadenfreude is the call of the day.

Share

Senator for Empirical Evidence Malcolm Roberts appeared to have problems with the data put out by the WA electoral commission on the weekend, and we are pretty sure it wasn’t corrupted by NASA. As One Nation’s disastrous electoral results came in from the WA election, Roberts appeared to still be of the belief that One Nation would pick up three seats in the Legislative Council (that now seems unlikely) and that would constitute a 300% increase in the number of seats the party has in the state (though going from zero to three is not, in fact, a 300% increase). He appears to have accepted the reality now, so maybe there is hope yet for the senator. Meanwhile, Roberts’ former One Nation colleague in WA, Rod Culleton (whose Twitter handle is still @SenatorCulleton, somewhat optimistically), appeared to be enjoying himself on the weekend. Schadenfreude is the call of the day.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/13/malcolm-roberts-struggles-electoral-maths/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.