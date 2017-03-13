Even Turnbull haters agree, WA election was Barnett's loss
The Australian begged Sandgropers to give Colin Barnett another chance, and Andrew Bolt thinks Malcolm Turnbull didn't do enough to save him. But pretty much everyone agrees, WA was just sick of the damn Liberals.
Emily Watkins
Across the country, commentators are pretty much in agreement on what’s behind Labor’s landslide victory in the Western Australian election on Saturday.
