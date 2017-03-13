Don't take satire out of it's context

On 18c

Anne James writes: Re. “The limits of 18c: racism is on the rise, and it’s not up to judges to stop it” (Friday)

Rowan Dean, of course, did not say or imply that all Sudanese men are carjackers or that all carjackers are Sudanese men. You have accused him, unfairly, of a reverse syllogism.

Given that carjackings by some Sudanese men are occurring in Melbourne, as part of gang crime in which young Sudanese men are participating, and that this is very known throughout the community from factual police reports, parliamentary debates, etc, his comment is hardly racist especially when part of an obviously satirical genre.

On the ‘gender fellowship’

Re.”Not a single female author in Australia worthy ABR’s gender fellowship” (Friday)

Just as we do in legal trials, if the fact finders cannot reach a decision then they must excuse themselves and call for a new trial. Having found themselves at an impasse, Peter Rose, et al should have handed the selection process over to a fresh panel. A major Australian literary publication’s selection panel claiming, “No woman was good enough” is egocentric, self destruction in the extreme.