Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Comments & corrections

Mar 13, 2017

Don't take satire out of it's context

On 18c and the gender fellowship

Share

On 18c

Anne James writes: Re. “The limits of 18c: racism is on the rise, and it’s not up to judges to stop it” (Friday)

Rowan Dean, of course, did not say or imply that all Sudanese men are carjackers or that all carjackers are Sudanese men. You have accused him, unfairly, of a reverse syllogism.

Given that carjackings by some Sudanese men are occurring in Melbourne, as part of gang crime in which young Sudanese men are participating, and that this is very known throughout the community from factual police reports, parliamentary debates, etc, his comment is hardly racist especially when part of an obviously satirical genre.

On the ‘gender fellowship’

Roni O’Brien writes: Re.”Not a single female author in Australia worthy ABR’s gender fellowship” (Friday)

Just as we do in legal trials, if the fact finders cannot reach a decision then they must excuse themselves and call for a new trial. Having found themselves at an impasse, Peter Rose, et al should have handed the selection process over to a fresh panel. A major Australian literary publication’s selection panel claiming, “No woman was good enough” is egocentric, self destruction in the extreme.

 

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/13/dont-take-satire-context/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.