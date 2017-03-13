Ditch a One Nation deal now, Malcolm
Mar 13, 2017
The WA election campaign illustrates the problem of linking yourself to Pauline Hanson -- she'll suck the oxygen out of your ability to deliver a message.
If the federal Liberal brains trust wants a compelling reason why it should rule out a preference deal with One Nation and return to putting Pauline Hanson last, it should look no further than the final week of the Western Australian election campaign. Not merely did Hanson’s noxious views on vaccination and Vladimir Putin suck the oxygen out of the rest of the campaign, the context was always that this was a person the WA Liberals were preferencing ahead of Labor, the party that, in the words of a senior cabinet minister, was “more sophisticated” than it used to be. Colin Barnett ended the week, and his campaign, admitting he was uncomfortable with the preference deal. And no wonder. It acted as an amplifier for Hanson’s innate ability to dominate a campaign with her own special brand of right-wing crazy.
How true re preference deal with One Nation. Just when I thought it was not possible to dislike Barnett more . From the East he did resmemble to me a modern day Joh. The only redeeming thing was he admitted he was doing it for purely pragmatic reasons did not try to say the pollie who makes Lambie look like a Rhodes scholar had over time “become more sophisticated”.
“..the federal Liberal brains trust..” Bernard you’re dreamin’! Brains trust is what is needed but what we are faced with is a scramble to protect backs and seats, with nary any regard for any “.. basic moral issue.”