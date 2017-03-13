Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Mar 13, 2017

Can we expect more funding from Berejiklian, Foley for DV services now?

It would be rare showing of bipartisanship.

On Saturday night both Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Opposition Leader Luke “Friend of the Greyhounds” Foley attended the opening night of the Sydney Theatre Company’s The Bleeding Tree, a cracking bare stage three-hander on domestic violence, community acceptance and revenge. David Gonski, fresh from derailing the business lobby’s push for company tax cuts, was also on hand, along with STC stalwart Hugo “which billion dollar franchise trilogy am I improving today?” Weaving. Only Foley and Weaving were up for the after party, Berejiklian doubtless being eager to get home to catch the Western Australian election results. After sitting through the sobering, and occasionally very funny, 65-minute play, maybe the Premier and Opposition Leader can come to an agreement on more funding for domestic violence services in the bush?

