Rundle: no matter who wins in WA, the west is lost
We are all aware that we have not stored away for the lean years, and the fat years come to an end, particularly in Western Australia. And neither party is going to be able to undo years of bad management and bring them back.
3 thoughts on “Rundle: no matter who wins in WA, the west is lost ”
Guy anyone who thinks daylight saving is a good thing in WA is an idiot.
A complete disparity of cultures and environs. And like the US, and despite the movie, it was never won in the first place. But it’s gunna be the funnest election since long time.
WA’s failure to use the mining boom to provide for the people in the long term will be held up in years to come as a shining example of why trickle down politics is a joke. I can picture high school students studying it already…