WA

Mar 10, 2017

Rundle: no matter who wins in WA, the west is lost

We are all aware that we have not stored away for the lean years, and the fat years come to an end, particularly in Western Australia. And neither party is going to be able to undo years of bad management and bring them back.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

The train was pulling back into East Perth station, from Kalgoorlie, mid-afternoon, phone reception had returned about 10 minutes earlier, and I was still ringing around trying to scare up some actual parties doing some actual campaigning, and not having much luck. Two days before the election, one in which control of the upper house might turn on a few hundred votes, and no one seemed to be out there drumming them up.

3 comments

3 thoughts on “Rundle: no matter who wins in WA, the west is lost 

  1. old greybearded one

    Guy anyone who thinks daylight saving is a good thing in WA is an idiot.

  2. Itsarort

    A complete disparity of cultures and environs. And like the US, and despite the movie, it was never won in the first place. But it’s gunna be the funnest election since long time.

  3. RoRo

    WA’s failure to use the mining boom to provide for the people in the long term will be held up in years to come as a shining example of why trickle down politics is a joke. I can picture high school students studying it already…

